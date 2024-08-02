TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.97

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 171323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on TowneBank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

TowneBank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 50,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

