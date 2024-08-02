tomiNet (TOMI) Trading Up 65.7% Over Last Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market cap of $25.28 million and approximately $33.97 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded up 65.7% against the US dollar.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.17530313 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $46,516,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

