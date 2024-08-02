Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 88,325 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,727 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

