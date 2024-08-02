Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,786 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Flux Power were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flux Power by 14.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 134,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $401,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,187,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,480,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 7,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,137. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 93.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

