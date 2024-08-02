Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $841,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.96. 305,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,419. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average of $237.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

