Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded down $26.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.88. The stock had a trading volume of 65,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

