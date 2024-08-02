Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.40. 11,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.21. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

