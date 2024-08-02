Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 15,262 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,705,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

