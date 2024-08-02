Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0215

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Threshold has a total market cap of $215.33 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02153931 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $8,729,986.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

