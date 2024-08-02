The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) SVP Sells $36,437.52 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.74. 188,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

