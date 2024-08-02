The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $147.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.46.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.52. 795,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,773. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,351.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 15,867.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

