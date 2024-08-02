The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $86.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Q2 has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,992,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $71,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 239,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,670,299.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,320. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Q2 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,582 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,170,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 69,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

