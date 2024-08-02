The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $73.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $13.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.98. 9,285,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,342. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares in the company, valued at $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

