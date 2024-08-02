The Goldman Sachs Group Increases RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $104.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

