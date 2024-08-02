The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $61.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Granite Construction Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GVA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 140,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 637.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 296.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

