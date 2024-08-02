The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Eastern Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EML stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $67,865.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Stories

