The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 303.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cooper Companies worth $32,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. 1,246,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

