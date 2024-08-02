The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Clorox worth $31,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,513. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Clorox

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

