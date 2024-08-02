Tezos (XTZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.85 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Tezos has a market capitalization of $688.49 million and $30.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,010,479 coins and its circulating supply is 992,462,197 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.