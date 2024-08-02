Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Acquires 10,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,905.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 74,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

