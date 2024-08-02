Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $226.42 and last traded at $226.73. Approximately 19,339,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 100,591,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average is $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $688.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

