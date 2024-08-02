TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $94.07 million and $6.96 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,380,250 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,322,012 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

