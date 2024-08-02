Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 388,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. Terex has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 78,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,499,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,242,000 after buying an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Terex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

