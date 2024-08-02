Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Terex updated its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.150-7.450 EPS.
Terex Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 205,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,843. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.
Terex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Terex Company Profile
Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Terex
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.