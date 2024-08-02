Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Terex had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Terex updated its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.150-7.450 EPS.

Terex Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 205,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,843. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

