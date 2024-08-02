Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10-5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion. Terex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.150-7.450 EPS.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX traded down $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,724. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.