Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.150-7.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion. Terex also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.15-7.45 EPS.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,401. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.