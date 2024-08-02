Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Tenaris Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TS traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,643. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.