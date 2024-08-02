Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson cut shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of TENB traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 723,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

