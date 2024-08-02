Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,665,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $235.51 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.