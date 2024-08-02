Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at DA Davidson

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.72.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $178,225 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

