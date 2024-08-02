TD Cowen Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $50.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

