TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.702 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. TC Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. 529,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

