Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

TNDM traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. 1,776,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,198. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 172,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,592 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 109,505 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

