T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $202.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,151,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.83. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $193.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock worth $683,888,026. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

