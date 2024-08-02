Symbotic’s (SYM) Sell Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their sell rating on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYM. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.23.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Symbotic has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.37.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.