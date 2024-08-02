Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Stock Performance

SYM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,337. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYM shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

