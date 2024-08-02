SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

SunCoke Energy stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,711. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $884.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

