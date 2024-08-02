Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.990 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:INN remained flat at $6.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,244,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

