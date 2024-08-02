Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90-12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95. Stryker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.900-12.100 EPS.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

SYK stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $327.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,183. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.52. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

