Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.93. 500,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,902. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after buying an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $6,706,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 22.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 642,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 116,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.