Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 1st (APPN, AVDX, BG, BILL, CAL, CGNX, DLR, ETSY, FITB, HST)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 1st:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $306.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $14.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $79.00.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

