Steem (STEEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.00 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $82.85 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,963.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.16 or 0.00627591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00106842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00243548 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00073644 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,913,917 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.