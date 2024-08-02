Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,498. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

