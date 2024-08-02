Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Spire had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.
Spire Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,498. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.