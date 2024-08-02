SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $31,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,834,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,301,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089,906. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $663.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.