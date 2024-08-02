SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.19

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 23051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

