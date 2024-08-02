SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.25

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 1770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

