SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stake Raised by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 167.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

