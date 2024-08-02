SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $152.82

SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.82 and traded as low as $152.81. SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust shares last traded at $152.82, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.82.
SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust Company Profile
World Gold Trust operates as a trust. It consists of series of fund which include SPDR Long Dollar Gold Trust, which is designed to provide investors with the economic effect of holding gold in terms of the reference currencies. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
