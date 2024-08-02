Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $28.25 at Citigroup

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946,199 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

