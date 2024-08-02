SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.58. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 33,889,777 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

